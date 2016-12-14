Brad: Clouds, rain chances throughout week

Expect a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the week as clouds and moisture from Tropical Storm Harvey continue to lift into the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will pick up as we get into Wednesday. Locally heavy rain will be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for rain will remain in the forecast through Sunday. So count on some rain for your Labor Day weekend plans.

Rainfall totals will be from 1 to 3 inches over a four-day period. Right now flash flooding doesn’t appear to be a threat.

Also, due to the cloud cover, we may have limited instability and that could keep us from seeing stronger thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Afternoon highs will remain in the lower to midde 80s Tuesday but the will fall into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more clouds and a better chance of rain.

Down the road, around the 5th of September, we are seeing signs of the first significant cold front of the season. We could easily see highs in the lower to middle 70s with morning lows around 50.

Keep checking back for updates.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48