David: Rain will continue overnight and into Sunday

With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.
Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.
The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.
Police responded to a shooting report in the 600 block of James St. SW in Decatur Friday night. The emergency call came into Morgan County 911 at 9:29 p.m. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Property Crimes Unit arrived on the scene minutes later and began an investigation into the incident. Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect. The juvenile was subsequently arrested at the scene.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
