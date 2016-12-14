Brad: Clear and mild tonight; humid Tuesday

Mostly clear again tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 70s around 10 p.m. Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s with low humidity.
As we get into the afternoon hours on Tuesday the humidity will begin to increase. There will also be about a 10% chance of a pop up shower. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.
Wednesday through Friday expect typical summertime humidity with isolated afternoon showers and storms.
