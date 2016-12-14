Brad: Clear and mild tonight; humid Tuesday

Mostly clear again tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 70s around 10 p.m. Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s with low humidity.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

As we get into the afternoon hours on Tuesday the humidity will begin to increase. There will also be about a 10% chance of a pop up shower. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Wednesday through Friday expect typical summertime humidity with isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Have a great night!

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48