Brad: Chilly with frost possible overnight

It was a beautiful Thursday with mostly sunny skies and fall-like temperatures across the Tennessee Valley.

Winds will start to die down this evening into the overnight hours and light winds under clear skies are the ingredients for a chilly fall night.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight so make sure you have your jacket on hand tonight and early tomorrow.

While a few locations may see frost tomorrow morning, the greatest chance for widespread frost will be on Saturday morning, with lows dipping into the mid-30s.

Sunshine will dominate our forecast Friday and Saturday, making for a beautiful start to the weekend.

Tomorrow’s highs will be cooler than today (mid-upper 50s) as cool air continues to push into the Tennessee Valley.

The forecast is looking great for Veterans Day on Saturday.

Have a jacket if you’re headed to the parade because morning temperatures will be chilly but sunshine will help temperatures warm into the low 60s by the afternoon.

More cloud cover is likely by Sunday and isolated rain chances return to the forecast to round out the weekend.

