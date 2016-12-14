Brad: Several rounds of storms this weekend

It is looking like we will now see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

The storm activity will initially develop by 1 p.m. Saturday and track to the north. Some of the storms could produce significant lightning and torrential rainfall.

Some isolated severe storms are also possible with the potential for localized damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The showers and storms will come in waves and this will allow breaks between the storms. Another round will likely develop during the late evening hours on Saturday and this round could continue through the overnight hours.

Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats Saturday night.

Sunday afternoon we are expecting more showers and a few strong storms with locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and vivid lighting.

Highs will reach near 80 ahead of the storms. It will be muggy all weekend long.

Rain chances drop for Monday but they will quickly return on Tuesday.

Much cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday of next week when highs will probably stay in the upper 60s.

