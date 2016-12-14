David: Lingering showers tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected.

Localized flash flooding may become an issue early Monday morning before the rain wraps up. Any rain should end over northeastern AL by 8-11 a.m. and skies will begin to clear heading into Monday afternoon. We’ll start the morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs should warm into the lower 70s as skies become mostly sunny. Winds could be breezy at times, out of the west at 10-15 mph. Look for mainly clear skies Monday night with a quick cool-down expected.

We should dip into the 50s by the evening with lows as cool as the upper 40s in some spots Tuesday morning. Despite a chilly morning compared to recent weather, highs Tuesday should be back to near 80°.

We continue warming with low/mid-80s for Wednesday. Clouds should increase Wednesday afternoon, and isolated t-storms may develop.

The clouds continue into Thursday as low pressure moves overhead. Periodic rain showers are looking more likely across the Valley for Thursday with very little in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler under that cloud deck and may stay in the 60s for a couple of afternoons as we close out the work week.

Showers would become more scattered in nature by Friday, but another cool afternoon can be expected.

The clouds should diminish over the weekend, and the chance for showers will end by Saturday.

Temperatures will start warming with highs into the upper 70s by Sunday.

