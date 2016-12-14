Brad: Frost advisory Friday night

Frost advisory tonight. Cover your plants. I don’t see a freeze tonight.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s for overnight lows. A clear sky and calm wind tonight. You will need a heavy jacket if you are going out to some area evening activities.

We have a beautiful weekend ahead afternoon highs will rebound to 74 on Saturday and we will see highs in the lower 80s Sunday.

The 80 degree weather will last most of next week with just a few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas may not see any rain over the next seven days.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48