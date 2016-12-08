Kitchen Cops: 3 low performers, Hartselle deli scores 74 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

This week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops Low Performer is the Dari Delite in Hartselle with a health inspection score of 74. The Morgan County Health Department reports both hot and cold food temperature violations. The inspector's report shows chicken fingers were 20 degrees under the 135-degree temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth. Milk reportedly was a half-dozen degrees over the 41-degree requirement for cold-holding food.

Baumhower's Wings Restaurant in Huntsville scored an 82. The Madison County Health Department reports that chicken in a cooler was 19 degrees above the required temperature. Also, there was between one and two inches of standing water in the kitchen. The inspector reports both issues were fixed on the spot.

Reheated food that wasn't hot enough to keep bacteria at bay was reported at L Rancho Cafe in Arab, which scored an 83. Reheated food needs to reach at least 165 degrees, and the inspector reports potato casserole was only 91 degrees. The inspector also reports there was no measurable sanitizer in the dish machine's final rinse.

Last time, Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant in Arab scored a 79. It takes a reinspection score of 85 or higher to shake the low performers label, and the staff did that with an 86.

Martin's Food Mart, aka the Chevron on Highway 69 in Arab, makes a big K-Cops comeback. A 94 this time, 21 points higher than their previous inspection.

Salty Gator Trading Company Restaurant in Huntsville is one of seven Kitchen Cops High Performers that scored a 99. The others are the Subway in Hartselle, Green Bus Brewery in Huntsville, AFC Sushi at the Publix in Owens Cross Roads, AFC Sushi at the Publix on Beltline Road in Decatur, Box Eats in Sheffield, and the clubhouse at Madison Golf Center.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

