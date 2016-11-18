Committee approves Sessions for AG, moves to Senate for final vote

Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions with a 11-9 vote as the next U.S. Attorney General. The final vote will now head to the Senate.

The last time the committee met they delayed the vote.

In late November, lawmakers and state officials congratulated Senator Jeff Sessions following the announcement that he would become the next U.S. Attorney General.



State Attorney General Luther Strange issued a statement hours after the announcement:

From the day Jeff Sessions stepped foot on the floor of the United States Senate, he has never forgotten where he came from or who he represents. He has worked tirelessly for the people of Alabama, fighting to bring home jobs and economic development, to secure our borders, and to ensure that our military men and women receive all the support they need to succeed—whether on the battlefield, in a veterans’ hospital, or in their civilian lives. He leaves very big shoes to fill...Senator Sessions, you make us proud.

Fellow Senator Richard Shelby also released a statement on his colleague's appointment:

Jeff is a man of integrity who has been a trusted and valued partner of mine in the Senate as well as an unwavering voice for Alabamians in Congress...I am confident that Jeff will continue to stand up for the American people, our Constitution, and the rule of law in this new role.

Governor Robert Bentley said Sen. Sessions' appointment marks a quote, "remarkable time in our state's history." Governor Bentley says he has already asked the ALGOP to submit names for qualified replacements for Sen. Sessions:

I will choose an appointee who shares those values and will work to further the agenda of President-Elect Trump, all while keeping Alabama first in his or her mind. This person must uphold the Constitution, value the rights of the Second Amendment, the rights of the states, support pro-life issues, implement a strong national security policy and support domestic job creation.

Lt. Governor Kay Ivey expressed her well-wishes on Twitter:

Extremely proud of my friend and fellow Wilcox county native @SenatorSessions. Pres-elect Trump has nominated a good man and public servant. — Kay Ivey (@LtGovIvey) November 18, 2016



U.S. Representative Martha Roby:

“I am very proud for Senator Sessions on this achievement. He has been a kind mentor to me, and I have valued his guidance and leadership over the last six years. Although I hate to see him leave the Legislative Branch, I am confident this new role will enhance Senator Sessions' ability to change our nation’s course for the better.”

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne:

In the Senate, Senator Sessions has a clear track record of defending the law and advocating for a smaller, less invasive federal government. Just as important, he has always been willing to partner with other members of our Congressional delegation to support Alabama projects and priorities.

U.S. Representative Gary Palmer:

Over the past 20 years, Senator Sessions has proven himself to be an intelligent, trustworthy conservative in the Senate becoming a voice for millions of Americans who felt ignored by Washington. His track record of success and sound decisions make him the best possible candidate for the job.



Rep. Jack Williams, who represents Vestavia and Hoover also expressed his support for Sen. Sessions on Twitter:

It's very unfortunate that some national media outlets and groups with their own agenda will try to destroy @jeffsessions reputation (1/2) — Jack Williams (@repjack) November 18, 2016

I have known @jeffsessions for over twenty years. He is a man of impeccable character. You may not agree with him but he's a good man.(2/2) — Jack Williams (@repjack) November 18, 2016

Senator Cam Ward of District 14:

Congrats @SenatorSessions for being selected as next US Attorney General. You will make our state & nation proud! #alpolitics — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) November 18, 2016

Senator Del Marsh:

Congratulations to @SenatorSessions on his nomination to AG, I know he will continue to make all Alabamians proud. #alpolitics — Del Marsh (@SenatorDelMarsh) November 18, 2016

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48