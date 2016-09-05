48 Flashback: Labor Day Fair

The Northeast Alabama State Fair dates as far back as the 1920's when it was known as the Madison County Fair.



At the time, it was located downtown east of Memorial Parkway where University Drive currently extends to Pratt Avenue.



In the early 1960's, the Huntsville Jaycees moved the fairgrounds to the present site of Madison Square Mall.



When the mall came to the site, the fairgrounds were once again relocated to the old Airport where it has remained since.



This year marks the 55th annual Northeast Alabama State Fair. It is being held at Joe Davis stadium this year due to construction at the old airport.



Enjoy this archive footage from the 1985 Madison County Fair. We wish all of our viewers a safe and happy Labor Day.



Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48