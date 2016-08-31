Lauren Scharf

Facebook | Twitter

Lauren joined the WAFF 48 team in August 2016 and is passionate about telling impactful and breaking stories. She is excited to learn and grow with the people of Alabama while she reports the stories that matter.

Lauren started her television career in Kearney Nebraska at KHGI as a producer and reporter. She earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.



While at Harding she played collegiate soccer for all four years and was team captain for two of those years. Lauren also interned at KATV Channel 7 in Little Rock and KMGH Channel 7 in Denver where she got to experience first-hand what it was like to be a reporter covering the Aurora theater shooting.

Outside of the office, Lauren likes to work out, be outdoors, go to movies and kick the soccer ball around. She enjoys traveling and, since she’s originally from Colorado, she tries to hit the slopes as much as possible whether it’s snowboarding or skiing… Go Broncos!

I want to tell your stories and investigate what matters most to you. Please don’t hesitate to send an email to lscharf@waff.com, with tips or even just to say hello!