

The 200 hours project is based on a simple concept: saying thanks in the most meaningful way we can think of.



WAFF 48 is honored to be the first Tennessee Valley television station to reach 200,000 likes on Facebook, and we thank you for your support. Our station works hard to provide alerts, impactful stories and inspiring moments on Facebook every day.



Your conversation and contributions make our commitment meaningful. You have made us your strong voice in the Tennessee Valley.



Now, it's our turn to give back.



Anchors, reporters and employees at WAFF 48 are members of the same communities we serve. We plan on celebrating reaching 200,000 Facebook likes by pledging 200 hours of community service.



Organizations have already been contacted, and we plan on fulfilling this promise over the coming months.



We will keep you posted on our progress through this page, and share our experiences along the way. The WAFF 48 Facebook page will also be home to updates on this project.



All we ask is you keep up the conversation online. We look forward to hearing from you.





