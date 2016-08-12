48 Tailgate Tour returns for third year

The high school football season is almost here and so is the return of our 48 Tailgate Tour.

In addition to our Friday Night Fever coverage, each week during the season our team will be visiting a different high school location for free food, games and a chance to be on live TV. We'll be joined by our radio partners at Mix 96.9 for all of the fun. Need a bite to eat before the game? Food will be provided by LawLers Barbecue.

Upload your photos from each location to social media using the hashtag #FNF48. Photos will appear in real-time on our 48 Tailgate Tour page.

Here's a complete list of where we'll be each week.

