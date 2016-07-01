SLIDESHOW: Clear the Shelters a huge success

WAFF 48, in partnership with NBC, is proud to champion the nationwide "Clear the Shelters" campaign in an effort to place pets in good homes. This August we will be showcasing animal shelters across North Alabama, and alerting you to ways you can help.
On Saturday members of the WAFF 48 team volunteered at shelters across the Tennessee Valley. We were thrilled to see record-breaking crowds at many locations and to be there as so many animals found their forever homes.
Of course, there are always more animals in need of a home! If you weren't able to make it out over the weekend, please consider visiting a local shelter—your best friend is still waiting for you!
Here is a list of participating shelters in our area:
Huntsville Animal Services
4950 Triana Boulevard
Huntsville, AL 35805
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Greater Huntsville Humane Society
2812 Johnson Road SW
Huntsville, AL 35805
Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Morgan County Humane Society
86 Gum Springs Cut-Off Road
Hartselle, AL 35640
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 12 - 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 23 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Second Chance Shelter
130 County Road 398
Boaz, AL 35957
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter
702 E. College Street
Florence, AL 35630
Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Humane Society of Lincoln County
1718 Pulaski Highway
Fayetteville, Tennessee
Monday: Wed 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
