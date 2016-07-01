SLIDESHOW: Clear the Shelters a huge success

WAFF 48, in partnership with NBC, is proud to champion the nationwide "Clear the Shelters" campaign in an effort to place pets in good homes. This August we will be showcasing animal shelters across North Alabama, and alerting you to ways you can help.

[Trouble seeing the slideshow on a mobile device? Click here]



On Saturday members of the WAFF 48 team volunteered at shelters across the Tennessee Valley. We were thrilled to see record-breaking crowds at many locations and to be there as so many animals found their forever homes.

Of course, there are always more animals in need of a home! If you weren't able to make it out over the weekend, please consider visiting a local shelter—your best friend is still waiting for you!



Here is a list of participating shelters in our area:

Huntsville Animal Services

4950 Triana Boulevard

Huntsville, AL 35805

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Greater Huntsville Humane Society

2812 Johnson Road SW

Huntsville, AL 35805

Monday- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Morgan County Humane Society

86 Gum Springs Cut-Off Road

Hartselle, AL 35640

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 12 - 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Second Chance Shelter

130 County Road 398

Boaz, AL 35957

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter

702 E. College Street

Florence, AL 35630

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Humane Society of Lincoln County

1718 Pulaski Highway

Fayetteville, Tennessee

Monday: Wed 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48