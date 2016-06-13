Former Albertville attorney pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

A former Albertville attorney will be sentenced in February on child pornography charges.

Steven Vincent Smith pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in federal court last month.

Court records show he had child porn on a thumb drive at his home. Nearly 5,000 images and seven videos were found on computers at his downtown Albertville office.

He faces five to 20 years when sentenced on Feb. 13.

