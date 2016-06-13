Former Albertville attorney, judge gets 17.5 years on federal child porn charges

A former Albertville attorney and part-time municipal judge has been sentenced to just over 17 years on child pornography charges.

Steven Vincent Smith, 54, was sentenced Wednesday before a federal judge.

Smith earlier pleaded guilty to those federal charges.

Authorities raided Smith's home and office in 2016. Court records show he had child porn on a thumb drive at home and more than 5,000 images on an office computer.

“This defendant swore to honor the law and uphold justice, but instead he committed loathsome crimes on the most vulnerable of victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “His innocent victims will grow into being survivors while Smith will spend most of his remaining breaths inside of a cell.”

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Smith “committed a shocking number of sex crimes.” Along with distributing child pornography on the internet and possessing thousands of images of child pornography, including photos of graphic sexual assaults on toddlers, Smith also molested a child, according to the sentencing memorandum. He also solicited the production of child pornography and advised other sexual predators on how to groom and molest children, according to the memorandum.

Smith’s crimes spanned years, with forensic evidence showing him "discussing the rape of children and distributing child pornography as early as 2010,” according to the memorandum.

