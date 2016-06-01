Leah Jordan

Facebook| Twitter

Leah joined the WAFF 48 news team in May 2016 and looks forward to telling stories that matter to viewers.

As a college freshman, Leah walked into the student newspaper office at Georgia State University and asked to write. The editors told her to “make something up" to test her skills. Leah fabricated a story about the dining hall burning down from a grease fire – the nicest tragedy she could think of – and got a position covering campus news. Leah also reported with the Georgia News Lab, a collaborative organization comprised of several schools and newsrooms, during her time at GSU.

Leah later interned at The Atlantan, WSB-TV and Atlanta Business Chronicle. She is an active member of Investigative Reporters & Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Leah began her television career in Billings, Montana as a reporter and multimedia journalist for KULR-8 News. Born and raised in Georgia - she’s excited to be back in the South to be closer to family, friends and Chick-fil-A.



Email Leah your story ideas, news tips or just say hello at ljordan@waff.com!