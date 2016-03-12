Judge sentences man to death by lethal injection in Tuscumbia capital murder case

A Colbert County judge sentenced a man to death by lethal injection on Tuesday morning after a jury recommended the death penalty in February.

That penalty was announced one day after returning a guilty verdict against one of the capital murder suspects in a 2016 shooting death, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.

Benjamin Young, 30, was found guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Young is accused of killing 19-year-old Ki-Jana Ray Freeman in Tuscumbia on March 1, 2016. Investigators believe he was meeting someone to purchase an Xbox, based on text messages on their phones. Another teen was also injured in the shooting.

He was also involved in a high-speed chase that led officers into Lawrence County on March 4.

Young will stay in the Colbert County jail until he can be taken to the state prison. He has to appeal in the next 42 days.

