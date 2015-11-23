Get social with WAFF 48

There are many ways you can interact with your First Alert Station on social media.

WAFF 48 is proud to have a presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

We hope you'll visit us on each platform and like, follow and share what we have to offer!

Facebook is the heart of all things "trending," and WAFF's Facebook page is your virtual watercooler. The content you'll see throughout the day ranges from the latest local and national headlines to viral videos and stories that make you go "What? How? and Huh?" You'll also get sneak peeks at what's coming up on future newscasts and check-ins from the First Alert Weather Team about that all-important forecast.

Like us on Facebook

Twitter - when news breaks, you'll see it first on our Twitter feed. As new details come into the newsroom, we'll keep you updated. You'll also see occasional retweets by us of our anchors and reporters as they cover stories. This is also the quickest way we can pass along severe weather alerts, damage reports and power outage updates.

Follow @waff48 and @48traffic on Twitter

Instagram is your "insider's pass" to what goes on behind the cameras at WAFF. From the work that goes into preparing our newscasts, to pictures of you, our viewers, coming out to visit us at our community events throughout the year, our Instagram page chronicles the people here at the station. Instagram is also another prime way for you to send us your photos - use the hashtag #WAFFpix to share your best photos, and help us tell the story when news breaks!

Follow us on Instagram