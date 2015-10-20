Franklin White

Franklin comes to the "Rocket City" from the "Magic City." He was born and raised in Birmingham, AL and attended the University of Alabama, graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Franklin got the "news bug" after attending a job fair while in high school and never looked back.
He got his first taste of the news business after interning at WBRC in Birmingham where he later worked as a Producer. After that, he got his very first on air job at WFXL in Albany, GA where he worked as a reporter and was promoted to Weekend Anchor, then weekday Morning Anchor.
After two and a half years living in South Georgia, Franklin is happy to return back to his home state and work in Huntsville as a Reporter. He is also excited to get involved in the Huntsville community.
He's already very active in the National Association of Black Journalists, as well as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
