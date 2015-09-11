Stephanie Mills

Facebook | Twitter

Stephanie joined the station in September 2015 and enjoys helping the Tennessee Valley wake up and be informed each weekday morning on WAFF 48.

Stephanie started her television career at KENS5-TV in San Antonio, Texas, where she was a producer and backup traffic reporter. She subsequently moved to Midland, Texas to co-anchor the early morning show for Newswest 9 of West Texas. While earning her degree in Communications from Cornerstone University, she worked in radio at Mission Network News located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Stephanie also interned at WOAI-TV in San Antonio during her college years.

Her list of favorite things to do includes spending time with family and friends, meeting new people, exploring new places, watching movies, reading and being active.

Have a story idea? Email Stephanie at smills@waff.com.