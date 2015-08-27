Facebook | Twitter

Jake Berent was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. Jake is the fifth out of six kids in his family. Jake says he fit naturally into the role of his family’s storyteller. After all, it’s a gift he inherited from his father and grandfather, both masters of the art.

Jake earned his B.A. in Media & Cinema Studies, and M.A. in Journalism, both from DePaul University in Chicago. He helped pay part of his tuition in college working part-time as a High School Basketball referee during the winter, and hot dog vendor at U.S. Cellular Field in the summer. He says working in different roles helped him gain a different perspective, and see matters from different angles.

Jake’s first TV job was at WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine. He has chilling memories of climbing eight-foot high snow banks as part of covering one winter storm in Northern Maine, and still bears a mark on his leg he received covering a story across the border in Canada. In New Brunswick Jake was taking video of a Canadian Junior Hockey game, where he took his eye off the puck for one second, and was immediately hit in the shin with a stray hockey puck.

Needless to say, Jake was thrilled to join the WAFF team in August of 2015, and not the least bit sad that he won’t get to break out his winter coat until December.

An avid college football fan, Jake went to a school that doesn’t have a team, so you’ll have to guess who he roots for! But whether it’s to talk football, share a story, offer a recommendation on the area’s best BBQ, Jake loves to chat so feel free to come up and say hi!

Have a story idea? Email Jake at jberent@waff.com