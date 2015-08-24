Facebook | Twitter

Tiffaney Bradley is both eager and excited to join the outstanding WAFF news team. This is her second stint in Huntsville.

Tiffaney comes to the Rocket City after anchoring in Jackson, MS and Macon, GA. Before her big break on the news desk, she spent time as a reporter in New Orleans at WDSU. There she covered the devastating BP Oil Spill in the Gulf of Mexico. She also got her shoes wet covering hurricanes, particularly Hurricane Isaac, which affected her personally.

Tiffaney was also a reporter at WAAY in Huntsville and WDAM in Hattiesburg, MS.

She encourages others to never give up in the pursuit of their personal and professional goals. Tiffaney struggles with Crohn’s Disease and facilitates a support group for others affected by the illness in Huntsville.

She loves spending time with her daughter, Allyson, and, husband, Anthony. She also enjoys mentoring teenage girls and looks forward to getting to know the wonderful people in the Tennessee Valley and becoming an active member of the community.

Tiffaney never meets a stranger so feel free to contact her at tbradley@waff.com or through social media at the links above.