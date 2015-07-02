Facebook| Twitter

Jonathan Radford joined the WAFF 48 news team in July 2015 as a general assignment reporter. He comes to Huntsville from Bowling Green, KY where he was a morning anchor for the local NBC affiliate. Jonathan was born in East Alabama and spent most of his childhood years in Middle and East Tennessee.

He graduated with honors from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree broadcast journalism. As an undergraduate, Jonathan interned with NBC News in New York, NY, WTVF-TV and WKRN-TV in Nashville, TN. He is currently pursing graduate studies in meteorology at Mississippi State University and in divinity at Vanderbilt University.

Jonathan started his career as an associate producer at WSMV-TV in Nashville and later became a reporter at WCYB-TV in Bristol, VA. He is proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., as well as, the National Association of Black Journalists,and the National Weather Association. Outside of TV news, Jonathan also enjoys doing ministry, traveling, working out, and socializing with friends and family over a great meal.

Feel free to send stories ideas to Jonathan at jradford@waff.com.