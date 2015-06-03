Facebook | Twitter



Trent Butler is an award-winning Anchor/Reporter with more than 20 years of experience. Trent and his family are excited about exploring everything Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley have to offer.



Trent grew up in Atlanta and graduated from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree in Broadcast News.



Before becoming part of the WAFF 48 News team in June 2015, Trent co-anchored the evening newscasts for WIAT-TV in Birmingham. His tour of the South has also included wonderful stops in Greenville, South Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Fort Myers, Florida.



During his 11 years in Florida, Trent reported on a number of hurricanes, including two which hit Southwest Florida directly in 2004 and 2005. He reported live from the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia and the World Series in Cleveland. Trent was voted “Best News Anchor” by the readers of the “News-Press” in Fort Myers.



Some of Trent's fondest memories from Augusta include covering the Masters, of course. He also reported live from the Democratic Presidential Debates at South Carolina State University.



Politics became a major focus during his stop in Greenville, South Carolina. Trent profiled all the candidates for South Carolina governor and reported live from the Republican Presidential debates in Greenville. Trent co-anchored a newscast at WHNS-TV that was honored as the best newscast by the Associated Press.



Trent was part of the news team at WIAT-TV that won an Alabama Broadcasters Association award for the station's election coverage in November of 2014. One of his most challenging assignments was reporting live from a deadly workplace shooting at UPS in Birmingham. Trent also reported from his car when he and thousands of other drivers were stranded during a winter blast in 2014. Once he made it into the station, Trent was part of the team that provided multiple hours of continuous live coverage of the storm that virtually shut down Birmingham.



Trent's Alabama roots run deep. His mother grew up in Talladega and he has fond memories of spending summer days and holidays at his grandmother's home there. Trent has been married to his beautiful wife for more than 20 years. He is blessed with three wonderful children.



Do you have a story idea you'd like to share with Trent? Email him at tbutler@waff.com