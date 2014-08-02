David Ernst

Facebook | Twitter

David was born in Paducah, KY; but his family moved to Greenville, SC in the mid-90s. His passion for weather started at an early age, watching the storms roll into western Kentucky from his front porch. Even in middle school, he knew he wanted to be a meteorologist.

David studied weather at Mississippi State University (sorry Alabama/Auburn fans) where he earned his B.S. in Geosciences with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology. His search for work in television first took him to central Nebraska where he worked as the weekend meteorologist for KHAS-TV (Hastings, NE). He spent two years there, and that was long enough to meet his wife, Jessica. David also got his first taste of long-form severe weather coverage during a tornado outbreak on May 28, 2008 when he spent about 18 hours total at the station.

From there, David’s career took him to Georgia. He spent almost six years in the Peach State working at WSAV-TV in Savannah and WMAZ-TV in Macon.

David and his wife are excited to be in Huntsville. He’s looking forward to all the challenges forecasting in the Heart of the Valley is sure to provide.

When David isn’t working, he and his wife like to watch movies or go hiking. He likes to call himself a golfer, but that’s probably an insult to real golfers. You may see him hacking it up on the course when the weather cooperates.