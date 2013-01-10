Lauren Jones

Facebook | Twitter

Lauren joined the First Alert Storm Trackers in December of 2012. She is thrilled to be back in her home state in the heart of Dixie Alley.

Like many meteorologists, Lauren's interest in weather began at a young age while vacationing on the Gulf Coast during a Tropical Storm. Over the years, her interest shifted from tropical to severe weather while she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology and a minor in Spanish from Mississippi State University.

Lauren followed her passion for severe weather and became the morning meteorologist at KTEN in Denison, Texas. Lauren's career then took her to WTVQ in Lexington, Kentucky where she was able to focus on winter weather forecasting.

Lauren's spare time is mostly spent outdoors… hiking, fishing, or grilling. During the cold months, however, Lauren can be found reading a good book or watching sci-fi movies.

Email Lauren at laurenjones@waff.com.