Jack Madison is an award winning broadcast journalist who comes to the Tennessee Valley from Oregon.

He was born in San Francisco, but was raised on a farm in northern West Virginia.

Jack graduated from West Virginia University's Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism and earned his first reporter job at WDTV in Clarksburg. His experience growing up among farmers and coal miners gave him an insight into the struggles of the hard-working people of the Mountain State.

After spending his last year there as a morning news anchor and producer, Jack moved to Wilmington, North Carolina to take an opportunity at WWAY. There, he covered everything from hurricanes to Camp Lejeune Marines and the families they left behind as the country went to war in the wake of September 11th.

After three years as a reporter and weekend anchor in Wilmington, Jack moved across the country for an anchor position in beautiful Eugene, Oregon. Then, he came to WAFF in November, 2009, first as a producer for WAFF 48 News Today, then, when the opportunity came along, decided to go back into the field as a reporter.

Jack is happy to back in the South and looks forward to bringing you the news you need, the stories about people you know and making a home here in Alabama.

If you have a story you think Jack should know about, email jmadison@waff.com.