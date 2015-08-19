Station tour information

WAFF48 Station Tour Policy As part of our community outreach efforts, WAFF48 offers tours of our broadcast facility to schools, civic groups and other organizations. Before scheduling a tour, please review the following guidelines:
- WAFF 48 offers station tours by appointment. Here are the best times for groups and organizations to visit: Monday-Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. No tours are conducted on holidays or during ratings periods-February, May, July and November.
- Tours usually last between 30 and 45 minutes.
- Tour groups should contain a minimum of five people but no more than 12. Groups containing more than 12 people will be asked to divide their group over multiple dates or times.
- Groups containing members age 18 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone.
- No tour groups are allowed inside the studio or control room while a newscast is in progress.
- Please schedule your tour at least two weeks in advance.
- WAFF48 reserves the right to cancel a scheduled tour due to breaking news or severe weather. In these instances, WAFF48 will reschedule the tour for the earliest available time.
The WAFF48 station tour program is run through our Marketing Department. To inquire about or book a tour, click here.