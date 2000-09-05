Brad Travis

Facebook | Twitter

I grew up on the Great Plains of south central Kansas along the Chisholm Trail in Tornado Alley. I guess you could say mother nature caught my eye at an early age. Storm chasing has always been a passion of mine.

Out on the plains of Kansas and Oklahoma you can see the storms coming for miles. Around here, even the tallest of thunderstorms can hide in the rough terrain.

During severe weather I devote all of my efforts to keep you and your family safe with the First Alert Storm Trackers.

My education comes from the University of Kansas where I received my B.S. in Atmospheric Science in May of 1995. In 2005, I was awarded the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

I joined the weather department of WAFF in November of 1996. Before coming to Alabama I was the Chief Meteorologist in North Platte, NE.

My wife Brenda and I live in Monrovia with our two boys, Ross and Drake. We have two dogs, Sami and Cassidy.

Military Service and Awards Persian Gulf 1990-1991: National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal Army Achievement Medal, Liberation of Kuwait Medal, Army Service Ribbon Non-Commisioned Officer Training Ribbon, Army Reserve Overseas Training Ribbon Hobbies, Working on the Mustang,Woodworking, Fishing, Hunting and Gardening.

Email Brad at btravis@waff.com