Kimberly Essex

Traffic lights are down on Boxwood Drive at the University Drive intersection in Huntsville.More >>
Traffic lights are down on Boxwood Drive at the University Drive intersection in Huntsville.More >>
Huntsville Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a felony theft suspect. On March 17, a brass sculpture valued at $28,000 was damaged and pieces stolen from Ditto Landing. On April 12, investigators recovered pieces of the brass arrowhead from the sculpture at a recycling center in Moulton, Alabama. The arrowhead ornament was reportedly anchored by bolts, but someone still found a way to make off with the metal. The outdoor exhibit is a join...More >>
Huntsville Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a felony theft suspect. On March 17, a brass sculpture valued at $28,000 was damaged and pieces stolen from Ditto Landing. On April 12, investigators recovered pieces of the brass arrowhead from the sculpture at a recycling center in Moulton, Alabama. The arrowhead ornament was reportedly anchored by bolts, but someone still found a way to make off with the metal. The outdoor exhibit is a join...More >>
The wind will finally begin to drop around 10 p.m. tonight.More >>
The wind will finally begin to drop around 10 p.m. tonight.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in Limestone County has claimed the life of an Athens woman. Megan Benson, 27, was killed when the 2003 Ford Expedition she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in Limestone County has claimed the life of an Athens woman. Megan Benson, 27, was killed when the 2003 Ford Expedition she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.More >>
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>