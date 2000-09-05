Kimberly Essex

Facebook | Twitter

School: University of Montevallo - Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communications

Pets: Meimei and Basil (Yorkie dogs)

Hobbies: Traveling, water sports, horseback riding, writing short stories, reading and watching classic films.

Community: Board of Directors: American Red Cross - Madison/Marshall County, Board of Directors: The American Diabetes Association, Board of Directors: Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Board of Directors: YMCA, Celebrity Spokesperson for American Red Cross Measles Initiative, Celebrity Spokesperson for America's Walk for Diabetes, Member of National Alumni Board: University of Montevallo, Member: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Certified Judge: Kansas City Barbeque Society,Board of Directors: Girl Scouts of North Alabama, Member : Junior League of Huntsville, Board of Directors: Huntsville Library Foundation : Founder, Soul Sisters Huntsville

Awards: Outstanding Woman of the Year (2002) from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Selected One of 35 Most Influential Women of Madison County from Speaking Out News; 21st Century Award for Distinguished Alumni; University of Montevallo ('99) AP Best News Anchor ('87, '88, '89, '90) AP Best Specialized Reporter ('87)

Member: Class 18, Leadership Huntsville; Hospitality and Tourism Advisory Committee 2009-2010

e-mail: kessex@waff.com