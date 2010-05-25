Phil Garmon & All-Star Medical

Phil Garmon, a local native, started working in the home medical equipment field 17 years ago. Phil has worked in every position in the home medical equipment industry and has a solid foundation. Phil's motto is, "patients come first."

Phil decided to open his own home medical equipment company. The first location was opened in Albertville, AL.



"The community was supportive and welcomed us to the area," says Phil.



Today, All-Star Medical has four locations. We are located in Albertville, Cullman, Huntsville and Madison, with Cullman and Madison being the newest additions. Each of our locations has successfully fulfilled the requirements for receiving the Exemplary Provider Certificate of Accreditation from The Compliance Team Inc.; a nationally recognized healthcare accrediting organization.



Sandra Canally, RN, the founder and president of the Compliance Team commented, " Phil and the staff have done a terrific job. They are a tremendous example of a safe, honest, and caring Home Medical Equipment Provider that is most deserving of this recognition."

Our mission at All-Star Medical is to become the premier provider of durable medical equipment in North Alabama. We provide patients, customers and families with quality medical products, outstanding customer service and the respect and privacy that they deserve.



Remember, if you or a loved one needs home medical equipment, it's your choice. Ask for us by name.