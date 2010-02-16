How to intern with WAFF 48 News - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

How to intern with WAFF 48 News

WAFF 48 News has a limited number of intern positions available throughout the year.

To qualify for an internship the student must receive college credit. News interns must also be available to work 30 to 40 hours a week. WAFF 48 News does not offer paid internships.

For more information about WAFF 48's intern program please e-mail Bob Morford.

**No phone calls please**

