Nick Lough

Nick currently lives in the wonderful city of Huntsville, but was raised in Eagan, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota. He has been a member of the WAFF-48 News team since November, 2009, working as a reporter in the Shoals Bureau. He now works as a reporter in Huntsville.

Nick began working on TV as a general assignment reporter with the NBC affiliate in Billings, Montana. During his time in Big Sky Country, he had the opportunity to report on multiple presidential candidate visits by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Mike Huckabee during the 2008 Presidential Election, he's covered major wildfires that swept across southern Montana, and was interviewed by Glenn Beck on Fox News for an investigative story he had worked on about a local private prison near Billings and fraud allegations behind it.

Before starting on-air, Nick interned for KMSP FOX 9 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and later on at KSAZ FOX 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nick is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. While at ASU, Nick worked as a general assignment reporter on Cronkite Newswatch, voted the top collegiate newscast in the country. In his free time, Nick loves watching college football and basketball, traveling, and catching up on his beloved Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Nick firmly believes everyone has a story and loves telling the stories of Alabamians. So if you've got a tip, want to say hi, or have a good story idea feel free to send him an email at nlough@waff.com