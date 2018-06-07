Grumpy Gator Knocks Out Cop - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Home
Your First Alert in the Morning
ROKU, Amazon Fire and More
Send us your News Tip
WAFF Pix
News and Weather Apps
Get social with WAFF 48
FCC Public File
News
Huntsville-Madison News
Limestone-Morgan News
Sand Mountain News
Shoals News
Decision 2018
First Alert Road Report
48 Investigates
Crime Stoppers
Trending Now
Space & NASA
Army & Redstone
Community
Be Inspired
Paws for the Cause
Weather
First Alert Storm Tracker
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather now featured on Amazon Alexa
10-Day Forecast
You Track Storms
First Alert Doppler Radar
What is a First Alert Weather Day?
48 Weather Kids
How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio
WAFF 48 - ALFA Camera Network
WAFF Weather App
First Alert Storm Trackers on the Radio
Sports
SEC Coverage
Wendy's High School Heisman
National Sports
VIDEO
Live Newscasts & Replays
Right This Minute Video Coverage
TV
WAFF/Bounce/Grit Program Schedule
WAFF 48.2 Bounce TV
Grit
Where to find 48.2 and 48.3 on cable
Absolutely Alabama with Fred Hunter
Right This Minute
The Today Show
Wheel of Fortune
TN Valley Weekend
DEALS
About Us
Contact Information
Meet the 48 News Team
48 Flashback
WAFF - Advertise with us
WAFF 48 Job Openings
'My Take' Editorials
Report a Typo
Grumpy Gator Knocks Out Cop
By Haley Baker
Email
Connect
hbaker@waff.com
Follow @haleybakerwaff
Can't Find Something?
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
FCC Public File
dthomason@waff.com
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.