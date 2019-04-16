Muscle Shoals Sound Airstream is getting a facelift

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The classic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Airstream is getting a facelift!
Our Partners at the Times Daily report that two organizations have agreed to help fund the restoration of the Airstream travel trailer!
This trailer serves several purposes outside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
The trailer has been used as a green room for bands performing shows on the lawn, a place for meetings and interviews, and occasionally to sell concessions.
Once the renovations are done, the studio hopes to use the trailer in some studio promotions, and they might even auction off a night in the Airstream.
