Muscle Shoals City Schools principal placed on paid leave

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The principal of McBride Elementary, Alan Willingham is on paid administrative leave.
The Muscle Shoals Superintendent of Education Brian Lindsey says he does not comment on ongoing personnel matters.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Lindsey did not comment on the length of the leave.
Read more at the Times Daily.
NOTE ON CORRECTION: WAFF incorrectly stated the superintendent was on administrative leave in our original headline. The error has been corrected to indicate a MSCS principal is on paid administrative leave. We apologize for the error.
