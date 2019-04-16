Mold discovered in ceiling of Muscle Shoals Post Office

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The post office in Muscle Shoals on Avalon Avenue has been closed for several weeks because of mold in the ceiling!
Remember we told you the post office abruptly closed in March, which led to people to turning to Facebook to express their frustration over a lack of answers.
A representative for Congressman Robert Aderholt, said postal officials told him Friday the mold was discovered when contractors were investigating a leak in the roof.
Aderholts office told our partners at the Times Daily it’s been frustrating because they couldn’t get a clear answer.
There’s no clear timeline when the post office will reopen.
Read more at Times Daily.
