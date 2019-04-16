Limestone County deputies searching for car that damaged guardrail

A guardrail on Stinnett Hollow Road was damaged by a hit-and-run driver.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 15, 2019 at 11:27 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:27 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Investigators in Limestone County are asking the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on social media Monday night saying a 2013 Chevrolet Impala left the scene of an accident on Stinnett Hollow Road sometime in the overnight hours of April 4-5. The driver caused about $4,000 in damage to property after hitting a guardrail.

Investigators say the Impala lost an entire tinted door window, and considerable damage was done to the body.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this accident to contact investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.

