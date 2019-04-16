Beautiful warm & sunny day today; First Alert for Thursday storms

We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. There are still a lot of variables to sort out as we get closer, but it looks to be an afternoon and evening event with the potential for all modes of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Keep checking back for updates as we get closer. You can expect a cool and dreary day for Good Friday before things improve into Easter Weekend.