Beautiful warm & sunny day today; First Alert for Thursday storms

Happy Tuesday! Grab a light jacket this morning because there is coolness to the air this morning. It won’t last long because we’re expecting a nice and warm afternoon.
Today will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind from the south will help bring in some warmth through the next two days. Wednesday looks very warm as well despite increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Wednesday has a chance at the 80s as well.
We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. There are still a lot of variables to sort out as we get closer, but it looks to be an afternoon and evening event with the potential for all modes of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Keep checking back for updates as we get closer. You can expect a cool and dreary day for Good Friday before things improve into Easter Weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
