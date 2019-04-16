BBB: Make sure your AC is ready for the summer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - With Alabama’s sweltering summer right around the corner, how’s your AC working? Now may by the time to check.
Consumer experts say it’s a good idea to get your AC system serviced once a year, usually in the spring.
“Spring is here and that means summer is not far behind,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama. “A lot of people, this time of year, are looking to clean and service their AC units.”
If you’ve ever experienced a June or July in Alabama when your AC goes out, lets just say it’s not pleasant. If you do have someone come check out your AC system you should consider a few things. Make sure the company is registered with the Better Business Bureau, get everything in writing, and if you’ve never used a company before it’s okay to watch them do the work.
"Are they an authorized dealer for the type of AC unit you have? What exactly are the services they will provide? Are they changing the filters, oiling the inside parts, cleaning it out, what are they going to do?”
Those are all good questions to ask. If you’re thinking about a new AC unit you may want to get an energy audit done first. This will let you know where your current system is failing. Some utility companies will do this for a low cost or even free.
You can find ratings for local companies by going to the Better Business Bureau website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.