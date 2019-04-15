2 shot in north Huntsville on Medaris Road

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities say two people are being transported to the hospital, after a shooting on in the 2400 block of Medaris Road on Monday morning.
Investigators say, the shooting may have happened at another location and that they are looking for a suspect in a silver pick-up truck.
Huntsville police tell us one of the victims is in critical condition. The condition of the second victim is unknown.
