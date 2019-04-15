Rep. Byrne says push being made to put Space Force headquarters in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rep. Bradley Byrne made a stop in north Alabama on Monday. While there, he said work is being done in Washington to push for a future Space Force headquarters to be located in Huntsville.
When asked about his efforts to bring the Space Force headquarters to Huntsville, Byrne said Huntsville is on the shortlist and that all congressmen from Alabama are pushing for the headquarters.
“All of the right assets are here in Huntsville for that command to be here. Plus, we already have a pretty substation presence of the military here, so it all makes sense. So we has a delegation continue to work together, Senate, House, to try and make sure we advocate as strongly as we can. What a shot in the arm it would be in this area if we did that, but how important it would be for the nation if we did that,” said Byrne.
Byrne toured James Clemens High School and Bob Jones High School during his visit. He said he was impressed with both schools and enjoyed his time meeting with students.
Byrne is running against Sen. Doug Jones in the 2020 election. Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is also running for the Senate seat as a Republican.
