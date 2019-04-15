Rep. Byrne says push being made to put Space Force headquarters in Huntsville

“All of the right assets are here in Huntsville for that command to be here. Plus, we already have a pretty substation presence of the military here, so it all makes sense. So we has a delegation continue to work together, Senate, House, to try and make sure we advocate as strongly as we can. What a shot in the arm it would be in this area if we did that, but how important it would be for the nation if we did that,” said Byrne.