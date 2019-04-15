1,240 pounds of trash pulled from Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bay clean up received a positive reaction on social media.
Over 100 volunteers helped get up to 1,240 pounds of trash pulled from the Sarasota Bay over the weekend and 80 pounds of it recycling.
According to the City of Sarasota’s Facebook page tons of Styrofoam was picked up along the shore. Tires, radio, sailboat rudder and old crab traps were gathered at the bottom of the Bay from volunteer scuba divers.
Photo courtesy: The Recycling Partnership
