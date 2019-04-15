Northwest AL Regional Airport receives waiver

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Northwest Alabama Regional Airport will continue to offer you less expensive air fares after getting approval for passenger subsidies.
Basically, the airport had to book at least 10 passengers per day to qualify for the subsidies.
Now, the airport says it’s goal is to boost advertising and attract even more people.
Boutique Airlines flies four flights per day from Muscle Shoals to Atlanta in eight passenger aircraft.
