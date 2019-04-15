Missing man’s body found in Jackson County cave

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities have identified a body found at Stephens Gap Cave in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Juan Gerado Cruces was found dead at the cave on Friday. The sheriff’s office received word from Madison police that he could be in their area and was missing.
They found his vehicle outside the cave and went in to look for him
The Jackson County Rescue Squad and Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit were also brought in.
They found Cruces’ body around 8 p.m. Friday at the bottom of the cave. They believe he fell and died.
