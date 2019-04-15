Inmate escapes from work release in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from work release Sunday morning in Decatur.
The Alabama Department of Correction reports Billy Harold Anderson III escaped from work release Sunday morning, just before 7:30 a.m.
According to the report, Anderson is 5′11′', weighs 135 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anderson was convicted of burglary in Lauderdale County last year.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts call (800)-831-8825.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.