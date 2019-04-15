Huntsville leaders head to Montgomery for important meetings

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville officials are making the trip to Montgomery this week to talk key issues with key leaders in state government.
It's the annual trip to the State Capitol made by the city and Chamber of Commerce. They will be there for several days for a number of high level meetings. Huntsville officials, including Mayor Tommy Battle, will be getting face time with those running the state.
"It's the epicenter of a lot things that are going to affect us right here- roads, finance, economic development. When you put them all together, we have to have a good partnership with Montgomery," Mayor Battle said.
The Chamber's annual trip to the State Capitol is designed to advance their State Agenda. Past trips have included meetings with the Governor, members of the Governor's Cabinet, and the leadership of the Alabama Legislature.
"The number one issue out there is roads and infrastructure to accommodate your growth. So being down there to talk to the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation is very important for us because we have a number of projects that are about to get let loose so we need to make sure they become a reality," the mayor stated.
Local businesses and elected leaders say they have found it to be an excellent opportunity to network with other community leaders and familiarize themselves with Montgomery and our critical state issues.
Officials will also look to the future, meeting with the Department of Commerce on growth.
"We talk about not only where we are today, but where we need to be in ten years, what we need to be working on that can continue to make the economic growth and prosperity happen for the City of Huntsville," Mayor Battle added.
The “Big 5” mayors, representing Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, will be gathering this week to talk about how they can improve their cities and work together.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.