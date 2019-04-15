Huntsville astronaut Owen Garriott dies at 88

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - NASA reports that former astronaut Owen Garriott passed away on Monday at age 88.
Garriott, who lived in Huntsville, was one of the first six scientists-astronauts selected by NASA in the 60s.
He flew aboard the Skylab space station during the Skylab 3 mission. He later flew on Spacelab-1 mission.
Read more of NASA’s announcement and Garriott’s official NASA biography.
In lieu of flowers, Garriott’s family is asking for contributions to US Space and Rocket Center, HudsonAlpha or Huntsville Botanical Garden.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.