GA man charged with murder after Montgomery home invasion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One person has been arrested and charged with felony murder after a weekend home invasion left another person dead, according to court documents.
Quayshon Frazier Hardy, Jr., 21, of Loganville, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
According to court documents, Hardy and a second person were allegedly committing a home invasion in the 1300 block of South Perry Street, not far from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion complex, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The documents go on to state that while the home invasion was being committed, the victim shot at the suspects, hitting both.
Hardy was shot in the hand. The other suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jessie James Felts, Jr., died after being transported to an area hospital. Montgomery police say the victim also suffered a gunshot wound described as “minor”.
Montgomery police say the suspects, both armed, forcefully entered the home to commit a robbery. Under Alabama law, even though Hardy did not fire the shot that killed Felts, he can be charged with murder because the death happened during the commission of a felony.
Hardy is being held on a $150,000 bond. Montgomery police say the case remains classified as a death investigation.
